Dip'N Pizza
MAIN MENU
Appetizers & Sides
Onion Rings
Crispy Onion Rings Served With Our Special Dipping Sauce$7.99
Mac & Cheese Bites
10 Mac & Cheese Bites Breaded Crispy Outside Soft & Cheesy Inside$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks
6 PC Served With Marinara Sauce$6.99
Funnel Cake Fries
20 Tasty Funnel Cake Fries Dusted With Powdered Sugar.$6.99
Garlic Sticks
6 PC OF Garlic BreadSticks Served With Marinara Sauce$6.99
Fries
Coated Fries$4.99
Lemon-Pepper Fries
Coated Fries Seasoned With Lemon-Pepper$4.99
Cajon Fries
Coated Fries Seasoned With Cajon$4.99
Cheesy Fries
Coated Fries Covered With Cheese Sauce$9.99
Ice Cream
Soft Serve Cup$3.99
Nutella Sundae
loaded with real Nutella and walnut$5.99
Kit Kat Sundae
Melted chocolate and crashed kit kat with kit kat bar$5.99
Twix Sundae
melted chocolate & caramel and real twix with twix wafer roll$5.99
Biscoff *Lotus Sundae
Biscoff spread and real crashed lotus with lotus cookie$5.99
Kinder Sundae
Melted chocolate and real kinder milk chocolate with kinder bueno bar$5.99
Oreo Sundae
chocolate syrup and real crashed oreo with oreo cookie$5.99
Coconut *Bounty Sundae
Melted chocolate & real coconut Bounty with Bounty wafer roll$5.99
Flake Sundae
Melted chocolate and crashed flake chocolate with flake bar$6.99
Snickers Sundae
melted chocolate and crashed snickers with snickers wafer roll$5.99
Galaxy Sundae
Melted chocolate and crashed galaxy chocolate with galaxy wafer roll$6.99
Strawberry Chunk Sundae
strawberry syrup with strawberry pieces$4.99
Caramel Sundae
loaded with caramel$4.99
M&M Sundae
chocolate & strawberry syrup with real M&Ms$4.99
Chocolate Sprinkles Sundae
chocolate syrup with chocolate sprinkles$4.99
Rainbow Sprinkles Sundae
strawberry syrup with rainbow sprinkles$4.99
Dip'N Pizza (4 corners)
Triple Cheese Dip'N
Cheddar Cheese . Parmesan Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese . Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$10.99
Spicy Chicken Dip'N
Spicy Chicken . Corn . Pepper . Mozzarella Cheese . Spicy Mayo . Pepper Flakes Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Spicy Potato Chicken Dip'N
Spicy Crispy Potato & Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese . Spicy Mayo . Pepper Flakes Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Potato Chicken Dip'N
Crispy Potato . Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese . Ranch Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Potato Bacon Dip'N
Crispy Potato . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese . Ranch Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Chicken Dip'N
Chicken . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese . Mayo Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Spicy Steak Dip'N
Spicy marinated steak . red & green peppers . spicy BBQ sauce . pepper flakes Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Steak Dip'N
Steak . Pepper . Mushroom . Mozzarella Cheese . BBQ Sauce Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Chicken Bacon BBQ Dip'N
BBQ marinated chicken . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella cheese . BBQ sauce Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Chipotle Chicken Dip'N
Chipotle Chicken . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese . Mayo Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Chicken Alfredo Dip'N
Chicken . Alfredo Sauce . Corn . Feta cheese . Mozzarella Cheese Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Chicken Fajita Dip'N
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese . Mayo Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Vegetarian Dip’N
Onion . Pepper . Olive . Mushroom . Mozzarella Cheese . Ranch Served With Ranch & Special Sauce$11.99
Bierock
Special Chicken Bierock
Our Special Chicken Bierock Is Stuffed With Grilled Chicken With Corn And Our Special Sauce . Cheddar Cheese . Swiss Cheese$10.99
Spicy Potato Chicken Bierock
Our Spicy Potato Chicken Bierock Is Stuffed With Grilled Chicken And Potato . Spicy Mayo . Pepper Sauce . Cheddar Cheese . Swiss Cheese$10.99
Chipotle Chicken Bierock
Our Chipotle Chicken Bierock Is Stuffed With Grilled Chicken With Chipotle Sauce . Cheddar Cheese . Swiss Cheese$10.99
Steak Bierock
Our Steak Bierock Is Stuffed With Beef Steak . Steak Sauce . Cheddar Cheese . Swiss Cheese$11.99
Chicken BBQ Bierock
Our Chicken BBQ Bierock Is Stuffed With Grilled Chicken With BBQ Sauce . Cheddar Cheese . Swiss Cheese$10.99
Chicken Buffalo Bierock
Our Buffalo Chicken Bierock Is Stuffed With Grilled Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Cheddar Cheese . Swiss Cheese$10.99
Chicken Ranch Bierock
Our Chicken Ranch Bierock Is Stuffed With Grilled Chicken With Ranch Sauce . Cheddar Cheese . Swiss Cheese$10.99
Subs
Chicken Sub
Lettuce . Pickles . Tomato . Mayo$8.99
Steak Sub
Lettuce . Pickles . Tomato . Caramelized onion . Mayo$8.99
Chipotle Chicken Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Chipotle sauce . Mayo$8.99
Philly Steak Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Pepper . Mushroom . onion . Cheese . Mayo$10.49
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Ranch . Mayo Turkey Bacon$8.99
Chicken Fajita Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Pepper . Corn . Mayo$8.99
Crispy Chicken Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Corn . Ranch . Mayo$8.99
Turkey Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Cheese . Mayo$8.99
Loaded Fries
Salads
Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce . Tomato . Black olive . Banana pepper . Corn$9.99
Caesar Salad Medium
Romaine lettuce . Croutons . Parmesan cheese . Caesar dressing$6.99
Greek Salad Medium
Romaine lettuce . Tomato . Banana pepper . Black olive . Feta cheese . Greek dressing$6.99
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine lettuce . Croutons . Parmesan cheese . Caesar dressing$9.99
Greek Salad Large
Romaine lettuce . Tomato . Banana pepper . Black olive . Feta cheese . Greek dressing$9.99
Baked Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken . Alfredo sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$10.99
Chicken Fajita Pasta
Fajita chicken pepper corn . Fajita sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$10.99
Two Cheese Pasta
Cheddar cheese sauce . Mozzarella cheese . Parmesan .$10.99
Chicken Buffalo Pasta
Grilled chicken . Buffalo sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$10.99
Alfredo Pasta
Alfredo sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$9.99
Calzone
Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken . Pickles . Mayo . Lettuce . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
Steak Calzone
Steak . Pickles . Mayo . Lettuce . Mozzarella cheese$12.99
Chicken Fajita Calzone
Chicken fajita pepper corn . Pickles . Mayo . Lettuce . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
Peperoni Ground Beef Calzone
Pepperoni . Ground beef . Lettuce . Pickles . Mayo . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
Turkey Calzone
Turkey . Lettuce . Pickles . Corn . Mayo . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
Cheese Bread & BreadSticks
Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese Bread Served With Marinara Sauce$10.99
Peperoni Bread
Pepperoni . Mozzarella cheese Served With Marinara Sauce$11.99
Chicken Bread
Grilled chicken . Mozzarella cheese Served With Marinara Sauce$11.99
Steak Bread
Beef steak . Mozzarella cheese Served With Marinara Sauce$11.99
Stuffed Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese . Garlic Butter Parm On top Served With Marinara Sauce$10.99
Garlic Breadsticks
Parmesan cheese . Garlic . butter Served With Marinara Sauce$6.99
Small Pizza
Cheese Pizza (S)
Mozzarella Cheese .$7.99
Vegetable Pizza (S)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
Chicken Pizza (S)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
Steak Pizza (S)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
Pepperoni Pizza (S)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
Italian Sausage Pizza (S)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
All Meat Pizza (S)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Turkey Ham . Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (S)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (S)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (S)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (S)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Steak AIfredo Pizza (S)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
Ground Beef Onion Pizza (S)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
Chicken Fajita Pizza (S)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
Taco Pizza (S)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
Medium Pizza
Cheese Pizza (M)
Mozzarella Cheese .$8.99
Vegetable (M)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$12.99
Chicken Pizza (M)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Steak Pizza (M)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
Pepperoni Pizza (M)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Italian Sausage Pizza (M)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
All Meat Pizza (M)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (M)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$14.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (M)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (M)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (M)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
Steak AIfredo Pizza (M)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
Ground Beef Onion Pizza (M)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$12.99
Chicken Fajita Pizza (M)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$12.99
Taco Pizza (M)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
Large Pizza
Cheese Pizza (L)
Mozzarella Cheese .$11.99
Vegetable Pizza (L)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$14.99
Chicken Pizza (L)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
Steak Pizza (L)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$16.99
Pepperoni Pizza (L)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
Italian Sausage Pizza (L)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
All Meat Pizza (L)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (L)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$16.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (L)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$16.99
Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (L)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$16.99
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (L)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$16.99
Steak AIfredo Pizza (L)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
Ground Beef Onion Pizza (L)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$14.99
Chicken Fajita Pizza (L)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$15.99
Taco Pizza (L)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$16.99
X Large Pizza
Cheese Pizza (XL)
Mozzarella Cheese .$14.99
Vegetable Pizza (XL)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$18.99
Chicken Pizza (XL)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
Steak Pizza (XL)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
Pepperoni Pizza (XL)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
Italian Sausage Pizza (XL)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$17.99
All Meat Pizza (XL)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$21.99
Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (XL)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$19.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (XL)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (XL)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (XL)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
Steak AIfredo Pizza (XL)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$21.99
Ground Beef Onion Pizza (XL)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$17.99
Chicken Fajita Pizza (XL)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$19.99
Taco Pizza (XL)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
Desserts
WEEKENDS DEALS
Pizza Deals
