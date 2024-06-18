Dip'N Pizza
Build Your Own
- Small Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$8.49
- Medium Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$9.49
- Large Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$12.49
- XLarge Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$14.49
Small Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (S)
Mozzarella Cheese .$7.99
- Vegetable Pizza (S)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$9.99
- Chicken Pizza (S)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- Steak Pizza (S)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- Pepperoni Pizza (S)
Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- Italian Sausage Pizza (S)
Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- All Meat Pizza (S)
Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Italian Sausage . Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
- Chicken BBQ Pizza (S)
Barbecue Chicken . Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$10.99
- Chicken Ranch Pizza (S)
Ranch Chicken . Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Chicken Buffalo Pizza (S)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza (S)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Steak AIfredo Pizza (S)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Ground Beef Onion Pizza (S)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
- Chicken Fajita Pizza (S)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
- Cheese Burger Pizza (S)
Beef Burger . Bacon . Pickles . Cheddar Cheese. Ketchup . Lettuce Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Taco Pizza (S)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$10.99