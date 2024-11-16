Dip'N Pizza
Popular Items
Dip'N Pizza (4 corners)
- Triple Cheese Dip'N
Cheddar Cheese . Parmesan Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
- Spicy Chicken Dip'N
Spicy Chicken . Corn . Pepper . Mozzarella Cheese . Spicy Mayo . Pepper Flakes$11.99
- Spicy Potato Chicken Dip'N
Spicy Crispy Potato & Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese . Spicy Mayo . Pepper Flakes$11.99
- Potato Chicken Dip'N
Crispy Potato . Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese . Ranch$11.99
- Potato Bacon Dip'N
Crispy Potato . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese . Ranch Sauce$11.99
- Chicken Dip'N
Chicken . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese . Mayo Sauce$11.99
- Spicy Steak Dip'N
Spicy marinated steak . red & green peppers . spicy BBQ sauce . pepper flakes$11.99
- Steak Dip'N
Steak . Pepper . Mushroom . Mozzarella Cheese . BBQ Sauce$11.99
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Dip'N
BBQ marinated chicken . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella cheese . BBQ sauce$11.99
- Chipotle Chicken Dip'N$11.99
- Chicken Alfredo Dip'N
Chicken . Alfredo Sauce . Corn . Feta cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
- Chicken Fajita Dip'N
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese . Mayo Sauce$11.99
- Vegetarian Dip’N
Onion . Pepper . Olive . Mushroom . Mozzarella Cheese .Ranch Sauce$11.99
Subs
- Chipotle Chicken Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Chipotle sauce . Mayo$8.99
- Philly Steak Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Pepper . Mushroom . onion . Cheese . Mayo$8.99
- Spicy Chicken Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Pepper . Corn . Pepper flakes . Spicy mayo$8.99
- Potato Bacon Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Ranch . Mayo Turkey Bacon$8.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Ranch . Mayo Turkey Bacon$8.99
- Francisco Sub
Chicken . Lettuce . pickles . Corn . Mushroom . Soy sauce . Mayo$8.99
- Steak Sub
Lettuce . Pickles . Tomato . Caramelized onion . Mayo$8.99
- Chicken Sub
Lettuce . Pickles . Tomato . Mayo$8.99
- Chicken Fajita Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Pepper . Corn . Mayo$8.99
- Italian Sausage Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Pepper . Mushroom . onion . Cheese . Mayo$8.99
- Crispy Chicken Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Corn . Ranch . Mayo$8.99
- Turkey Sub
Lettuce . pickles . Tomato . Cheese . Mayo$8.99
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Fries
- Fries
Coated Fries$4.99
- Crispy Chicken Loaded Fries
Crispy chicken . Cheese sauce ketchup . Special dip'n sauce$12.99
- Steak Dip'N Loaded Fries
Philly steak . Grilled mushroom . Ketchup . Cheese sauce . Special dip'n sauce$10.99
- Chicken Dip'N Loaded Fries
Chicken . Corn . Ketchup . Cheese sauce . Special dip'n sauce$10.99
- Cheesy Fries
Fries with cheese sauce$8.99
Salads
- Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce . Tomato . Black olive . Banana pepper . Corn$9.99
- Caesar Salad Medium
Romaine lettuce . Croutons . Parmesan cheese . Caesar dressing$6.99
- Greek Salad Medium
Romaine lettuce . Tomato . Banana pepper . Black olive . Feta cheese . Greek dressing$6.99
- Caesar Salad Large
Romaine lettuce . Croutons . Parmesan cheese . Caesar dressing$9.99
- Greek Salad Large
Romaine lettuce . Tomato . Banana pepper . Black olive . Feta cheese . Greek dressing$9.99
Baked Pasta
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken . Alfredo sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$7.99
- Chicken Fajita Pasta
Fajita chicken pepper corn . Fajita sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$7.99
- Two Cheese Pasta
Cheddar cheese sauce . Mozzarella cheese . Parmesan .$7.99
- Chicken Buffalo Pasta
Grilled chicken . Buffalo sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$7.99
- Alfredo Pasta
Alfredo sauce . Mozzarella cheese .$7.99
Calzone
- Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken . Pickles . Mayo . Lettuce . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Steak Calzone
Steak . Pickles . Mayo . Lettuce . Mozzarella cheese$12.99
- Chicken Fajita Calzone
Chicken fajita pepper corn . Pickles . Mayo . Lettuce . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Peperoni Ground Beef Calzone
Pepperoni . Ground beef . Lettuce . Pickles . Mayo . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Turkey Calzone
Turkey . Lettuce . Pickles . Corn . Mayo . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Francisco Calzone
Grilled chicken . Mushroom . Corn . Lettuce . Soy sauce . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
Cheese Bread & BreadSticks
- Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese$9.99
- Peperoni Bread
Pepperoni . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Chicken Bread
Grilled chicken . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Steak Bread
Beef steak . Mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Stuffed Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese . parmesan cheese . butter . Garlic$8.99
- Garlic Breadsticks
Parmesan cheese . Garlic . butter$6.99
Build Your Own
- Small Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$9.49
- Medium Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$10.49
- Large Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$13.49
- XLarge Build Your Own
Build your own pizza by start choosing your favorite topping$15.49
Small Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (S)
Mozzarella Cheese .$7.99
- Vegetable Pizza (S)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$9.99
- Chicken Pizza (S)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- Steak Pizza (S)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- Pepperoni Pizza (S)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- Italian Sausage Pizza (S)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$9.99
- All Meat Pizza (S)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Turkey Ham . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (S)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$10.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (S)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (S)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza (S)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Steak AIfredo Pizza (S)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Ground Beef Onion Pizza (S)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
- Chicken Fajita Pizza (S)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$10.99
- Taco Pizza (S)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
Medium Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (M)
Mozzarella Cheese .$8.99
- Vegetable (M)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$11.99
- Chicken Pizza (M)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
- Steak Pizza (M)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
- Pepperoni Pizza (M)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
- Italian Sausage Pizza (M)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
- All Meat Pizza (M)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (M)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (M)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (M)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza (M)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
- Steak AIfredo Pizza (M)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
- Ground Beef Onion Pizza (M)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$12.99
- Chicken Fajita Pizza (M)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$12.99
- Taco Pizza (M)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$13.99
Large Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (L)
Mozzarella Cheese .$11.99
- Vegetable Pizza (L)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$14.99
- Chicken Pizza (L)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
- Steak Pizza (L)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
- Pepperoni Pizza (L)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
- Italian Sausage Pizza (L)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$14.99
- All Meat Pizza (L)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$16.99
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (L)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$15.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (L)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (L)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza (L)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
- Steak AIfredo Pizza (L)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
- Ground Beef Onion Pizza (L)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$14.99
- Chicken Fajita Pizza (L)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$15.99
- Taco Pizza (L)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$16.99
X Large Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (XL)
Mozzarella Cheese .$13.99
- Vegetable Pizza (XL)
Green Red Pepper . Onion . Black Olive . Mushroom . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$17.99
- Chicken Pizza (XL)
Grilled Chicken . Mozzarella Cheese$17.99
- Steak Pizza (XL)
Grilled Steak . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
- Pepperoni Pizza (XL)
Beef Peperoni . Mozzarella Cheese$17.99
- Italian Sausage Pizza (XL)
Beef Italian Sausage . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese$17.99
- All Meat Pizza (XL)
Steak . Beef Pepperoni . Ground Beef . Beef Italian Sausage . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Pizza (XL)
Barbecue Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Barbecue Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese.$18.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (XL)
Ranch Chicken . Turkey Bacon . Ranch Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo Pizza (XL)
Buffalo Chicken With Buffalo Sauce . Turkey Bacon . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza (XL)
Alfredo Chicken . Corn . Feta Cheese . Alfredo Sauce . Mozzarella Cheese$18.99
- Steak AIfredo Pizza (XL)
Steak Alfredo . Mushroom . Pepper . Caramelized Onion . Alfredo Sauce . Feta Cheese . Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
- Ground Beef Onion Pizza (XL)
Ground Beef . Caramelized Onion . Mozzarella Cheese .$16.99
- Chicken Fajita Pizza (XL)
Chicken Fajita . Pepper . Corn . Mozzarella Cheese .$18.99
- Taco Pizza (XL)
Ground Beef . Taco Sauce . Black Olives . Chips . Lettuce . Tomato . Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese$19.99