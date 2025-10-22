Skip to Main content
Dip'N Pizza
0
Home
/
(KIDS) COMBO
(KIDS) COMBO
$0
Choose Your Combo
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Choose Your Drink
Please select up to 1
Select...
ADD Sauce
Please select up to 24
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Your Choice Of Chicken Tender Or Mozzarella Sticks Or Mac&Cheese Bites With Side Of Fries And Juice
Dip'N Pizza Location and Hours
(313) 406-6085
8215 North Telegraph Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 12PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement